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Local Forecast

Tracking lingering breezes, but calmer later this week

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Published 3:44 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Winds are still posing a concern this evening. Gusts are expected to remain elevated overnight, but calmer, warmer, and drier days are all ahead this week.

The valley remains under an Air Quality Alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District until Tuesday morning. A Wind Advisory for the desert is also still in place after the one that was set to expire this morning was extended through 5:00 p.m. this evening.

Winds will continue to build closer to dinnertime and persist through the overnight hours. Our FutureTrack models indicate slightly weaker winds compared to yesterday, when we saw gusts near 50 MPH throughout the valley, impacting Stagecoach.

Tomorrow morning looks to be calmer than what we've seen before winds build back into the evening. Expect elevated winds overnight again, but calmer weather returns for Tuesday and beyond.

High temperatures will be a touch warmer than today, though still below average. Nice and mild for your Monday!

We see warmer and drier weather returns as the winds taper off for Tuesday and Wednesday. A passing low pressure system could ever so slightly drop temps on Thursday, before high pressure builds and really warms us up well into the 90s for the weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Gavin Nguyen

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