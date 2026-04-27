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Local Forecast

Breezy & mild today, warming this week

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today at 6:27 AM
Published 6:09 AM

Today the winds are much calmer, but we'll see some breezy conditions into the afternoon.

A Windblown Dust Advisory remains in effect until 9 tomorrow morning due to the potential for gusty winds.

Highs will be quite comfortable and a good bit below our seasonal average (89)...

Temps begin to warm up as soon as tomorrow, jumping back into the upper 80s.

Highs will be even warmer as we hit the weekend, climbing into the middle 90s.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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