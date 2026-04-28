Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Mild with a warming trend in store

By
today at 6:27 AM
Published 6:01 AM

Winds are lighter today, and a Windblown Dust Advisory is set to expire late this morning.

Winds are expected to be very light today, especially in comparison to the winds we experienced over the weekend.

Temps promise to quite pleasant, running just slightly below our seasonal norms (90).

The cooler air mass remains in place today, but we'll see gradual warming through the week and into the weekend, when the 90s make a return.

By Friday, highs jump into the middle 90s and remain there through the weekend. Breezy and modestly cooler conditions arrive early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.