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Local Forecast

Warming continues with high temps near seasonal averages in Coachella Valley

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Published 4:36 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) It'll be another gorgeous day in the Coachella Valley with plenty of sunshine and slightly breeze conditions picking up this afternoon.

Current temperatures this morning are in the 60s for most of the valley, and we should warm up nicely with highs close to seasonal averages near the 90 degree mark this afternoon.

A bigger warm up is in store for the weekend, as a weak system will begin to usher itself into the mix on Thursday. Out weather conditions should be fairly similar on Thursday, with highs a few degrees warmer in the low 90s.

The weekend will continue to be warm with highs in the mid 90s. By next week, we can expect cooler-more unsettled weather with cooler temperatures by as early as Monday. Stay tuned!

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Garrett Hottle

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