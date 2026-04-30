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Local Forecast

Warmer temperatures Thursday with breezy conditions

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New
Published 5:00 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) Expect warmer and slightly breezy conditions to kick off our morning in the Coachella Valley. We're in the midst a warming trend going into the weekend and you can expect high temperatures today to land close to 5 degrees above average with our afternoon highs in the mid 90s.

It'll be more breezy to today, specifically near the passes and desert slopes, where gusts between 30-40mph are possible.

Overall, quiet weather conditions will continue as we head into the weekend where our warming trend will continue. You can expect highs to reach about 5-10 degrees above average, with Saturday highs landing in the mid to upper 90s.

An incoming low pressure system will help bring some relief by Sunday, and a slightly cooling trend will set into carrying us forward to Monday. By then, we'll flip the script and see temperatures land about 5-10 degrees below average, with highs landing in the mid to upper 80s.

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Garrett Hottle

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