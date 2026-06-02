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Local Forecast

Temps trend above average through Friday

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today at 6:38 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Highs will remain the lower 100s through the end of the week, with some milder numbers by the weekend. Today those triple digits are lurking around the corner!

Evening breezes will creep up a bit, but not quite as windy as yesterday evening.

As temperatures climb, it's important to remember your heat-safety protocols!

Temps ease just a little heading into the weekend, with upper 90s expected!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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