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Local Forecast

Slow warming starts today

By
Updated
today at 6:46 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs are headed upwards through the rest of week, with temps reaching 110 by the weekend! Today highs will be very close to our seasonal norms of 102.

An area of low pressure to our North continued to funnel in a cooling influence, but that ends by tomorrow, as temps will rise considerably.

Winds will be fairly light today, as that low slowly moves farther from the Valley.

The "real heat" arrives into the weekend, with temps pushing into the 110 range and lingering there through early next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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