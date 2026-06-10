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Local Forecast

Heat intensifies through the weekend

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today at 6:57 AM
Published 6:36 AM

Highs will start to climb more significantly today through Sunday, climbing to 110 by the weekend. The Western U.S. is dotted with Red Flag Warnings and Heat Advisories.

Highs today on the Valley floor will hit 107, hottest of the week (so far).

Lighter breezes are expected into this afternoon.

Temps jump up to 110 by Saturday, that will be the hottest day of the year thus far, but we remain above 105 and above average well into next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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