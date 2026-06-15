Heat continues through midweek ahead of gradual cooling trend

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The heat has stayed consistent from the weekend until now, with more heat on the way before a reprieve into next weekend.

While we're still seeing clouds over our mountains and added humidity today, we're tracking improving moisture conditions on the way. Most of the moisture that made things uncomfortable over the weekend is moving further east. By Wednesday, it should be much drier thanks to more onshore flow pushing it further out of our area. Still, expect dew points in the 50s overnight.

Temperatures tomorrow remain very similar to what we've experienced over the past few days. We will warm quickly, so take frequent shade breaks if you're doing chores or working outside.

Daytime highs on Tuesday may be a degree or so warmer than Monday thanks to our drying conditions, though we still expect to hover near 110-112°F.

Relief is in sight! Tough out the next couple of days of above average weather, but by Thursday and Friday, winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the weekend. Expect gusts near 40 MPH when evening winds peak on Friday. If things stay on track, we'll be sitting in the low 100s for Father's Day; milder and a couple of degrees below average.

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