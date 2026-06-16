Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Dealing with heat and smoke today

By
Updated
today at 6:45 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Smoke from the Shore wildfire burning near Calimesa is wreaking havoc on air quality in the Valley this morning. AQI is in the "Unhealthy" or "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range throughout much of the Valley.

The smoke will likely increase into the afternoon as onshore winds pick up, pushing smoke into the Pass and Valley through this evening.

In addition to the smoky conditions, heat is still excessive. We'll clock in close to 110 again this afternoon before we see some cooling for the rest of the week.

Highs drop back to near (or even below) seasonal averages by Friday, so it will be a great deal more comfortable. The smoke incursion will continue until the Shore Fire is further contained.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.