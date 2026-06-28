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Local Forecast

Breezy, Cooler Conditions Heading into the Week

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New
Published 4:55 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — Temperatures rest under the century mark to wrap the last couple days of June. Today's high will be 96°, holding us near 10 degrees under average for this time of year.

Windy conditions continue through the morning, with gusts peaking overnight at 70 mph in the San Gorgonio Pass. Elevated winds will continue through Sunday.

Because of strong winds, the windblown dust advisory put in place by the South Coast Air Quality Management District has been extended through today and now ends at 8 a.m. Monday.

A gradual warming trend is expected leading into the Fourth of July, with temperatures climbing back to seasonal averages as the week progresses.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Matthew Pearce

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