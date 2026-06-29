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Local Forecast

Gusty and cooler to begin the week

By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs today will be about ten degrees below average! This is largely in part to a strong low pressure system moving through the Western U.S. which is dropping temps and keeping winds a bit gusty.

Temps will hit a pleasant 97 later this afternoon.

Wind speeds will remain gusty through tomorrow as well.

Due to the gusty winds, an Air Quality Alert is in effect until later this evening, and may be extended into tomorrow.

Temps remain below average all week long, with gradual warming to near normal conditions (107) by the weekend.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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