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Local Forecast

Winds lessen, highs gradually climb

By
Updated
today at 6:26 AM
Published 6:08 AM

Temps will remain cooler than normal through the entire week, today we'll still be in the double digits!

Winds will still be breezy today, as an area of low pressure lingers over the Four-Corners states.

Temps are also being widely impacted by that low, keeping us well below average.

By the Holiday weekend, temps will be back in the average range, hover near 107.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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