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Local Forecast

Breezy and mild

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Updated
today at 6:38 AM
Published 6:02 AM

Temps remain well below normal, with some breezy conditions through this morning. Winds ease and temps rise into the weekend. Today we'll see highs nearly 10 degrees below average.

Temps remain quite comfortable through the week, but we are seeing a warming trend.

Winds are lighter today, but we will still see breezy conditions through the evening hours.

By the July 4th Holiday, we will see temps closer to seasonal norms. In the evening for fireworks displays, temps will drop into the lower 90s, so it should be a comfortable night to watch the various cities' fireworks shows.

Expect temps to rise through the holiday weekend, ending up near the 110 degree mark by midweek next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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