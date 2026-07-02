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Local Forecast

Warming begins as we head into the Holiday weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Temps are gradually warming towards seasonal averages, and the average for the date is reaching it's peak at 108!

Winds are lighter today, with wind speeds reaching the mid-teens later this afternoon.

While the Valley doesn't face any significant wind issues, there is still an Air Quality Watch south of the Salton Sea today. There is some potential for blowing sand and dust in that area.

Highs will be back in triple digits today, with increased warming through Independence Day. Next week, highs will climb above 110!

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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