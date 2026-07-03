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Local Forecast

Seasonable temps for Independence Day

By
Updated
today at 6:41 AM
Published 5:47 AM

Highs are trending upward, and will peak next week. For the weekend, we'll be at or slightly below average temps.

Winds will be fairly light, with just some "Sundowner" winds this evening.

There are air quality alerts posted around SoCal, largely due to expected smoke from fireworks displays throughout the region.

If you're planning to watch any of the Valley's many fireworks shows, the weather will be warm but pleasant through the weekend, and tomorrow evening temps will be in the lower 90s around 9 p.m. when those shows will take place.

Into next week, highs steadily rise into the lower one-teens, so anticipate hotter than normal conditions most of the week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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