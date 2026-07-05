Heat intensifies this week with highs above 110°F

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – There's no doubt about it... summer is in full swing as temperatures soar this week! We'll encounter several days of temperatures sitting at 110°F or above. Do your best to stay cool!

Compared to yesterday, skies have been clearer and it's felt less humid for most of the valley. Still, dew points will generally sit in the low 50s tonight and tomorrow. It won't be overly humid, but you might feel a touch of moisture stepping outside.

We'll heat up quick tomorrow. Overnight lows are likely in the upper 70s and low 80s. By lunchtime, expect triple digits ahead of a pretty seasonal high for tomorrow.

We expect 108°F for this time of year, so Palm Springs should be sitting just above that mark on Monday. The National Weather Service warns we could begin experiencing locally moderate HeatRisk as early as tomorrow, so be sure to practice heat safety – take frequent shade breaks if you're spending time outdoors and hydrate!

Temperatures continue climbing from here. We'll be above average by Tuesday as we surpass the 110°F mark. Expect the heat to peak on Wednesday and Thursday. We should be solidly in the one-teens by then. We have an opportunity to cool slightly into next weekend, but we could see a surge of monsoonal moisture coming with that cooling, which means slight potential for some monsoonal rain.

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