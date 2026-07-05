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Local Forecast

Seasonally average today with warmer days ahead

By
Updated
today at 6:37 AM
Published 4:38 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — Temperatures remain near the seasonal mark of 108° today. This comes after the cooling trend we saw throughout last week.

Wind gusts are around 23 mph currently here in Thousand Palms, but sustained winds remain minimal for the most part across the Coachella Valley.

I'm tracking dew points likely to hold above the 50° mark throughout today with elevated moisture keeping temps lower. However, it will not feel cooler. Expect muggier conditions today and tomorrow.

Moisture should not be a problem past Monday when temperatures really start to climb. We begin a warming trend into the middle of this week, with temperatures reaching the 110s between Tuesday and Friday. The peak of this trend looks to be Wednesday and Thursday.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 6 a.m. for my full forecast.

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Matthew Pearce

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