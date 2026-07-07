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Local Forecast

Extreme heat warning goes into effect today

By
Updated
today at 6:52 AM
Published 6:16 AM

Temps on the rise through Thursday as an Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect from 10 this morning until 8 o'clock Thursday evening.

Highs are expected to hit 112 today, and peak on Thursday before dropping back closer to normal.

Please be sure to take the heat seriously, and take all of our usual heat

Expect these very hot conditions through the end of the week. By Saturday the temps are closer to normal, but we also pick up some significant humidity as Monsoonal Moisture eases in from the East. This will bring a small chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms early next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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