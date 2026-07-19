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Local Forecast

Less humid over the next few days with highs near seasonal

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New
Published 3:26 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Lingering moisture remains overhead, but we will continue to see a subtle drying trend.

Tonight, dew points should remain in the 50s. Through most of Monday, though, we could see dew points drop into the upper 40s. This should help our temperatures climb.

Expect temperatures near or just above seasonal for tomorrow. Highs are expected near 109°F and 112°F in the valley.

The drying trend will continue through midweek (Tuesday and Wednesday). Increasing moisture returns Thursday and Friday, allowing for slightly higher chances for thunderstorm activity around higher elevations. Overnight low temperatures will also increase during that period before the heat ramps up into next weekend with another round of one-teens possible. This lends itself to locally higher HeatRisk – be sure to take precautions in the heat.

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Gavin Nguyen

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