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Local Forecast

Seasonal temperatures to end the weekend and start the week

By
Updated
today at 4:42 AM
Published 4:40 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — Chances for showers have steadily decreased through the weekend, leaving us with seasonal but slightly moist conditions.

Moisture has decreased from its highs from last week, though dew points remain elevated above 50°. There is no immediate sign of drying, so evaporative coolers may not work as efficiently.

Temperatures will reach a high of 108° today, with the day's average being 109°. These below-seasonal temperatures the Coachella Valley has enjoyed over the last few days won't stick around too long, though.

Looking ahead, temperatures will begin a slight warming trend into the middle of the week with the warmest temperatures coming Wednesday or Thursday. Still, temperatures don't show signs of straying too far above or below the seasonal average.

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Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Matthew Pearce

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