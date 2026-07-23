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Local Forecast

Temps continue to increase into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:28 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs topped at 111 yesterday, and will go up from there through the weekend. Today expect highs to hit 114.

The Extreme Heat Warning remains in place through Monday.

We're continuing to monitor monsoonal moisture, which will remain fairly high through Friday, but dry out a bit into Saturday.

An Air Quality Alert for elevated levels of Ozone and other pollutants is in effect today, and will likely be extended.

Temps peak on Saturday, but Sunday and Monday won't be appreciably cooler. The highs do finally make a more significant drop by Tuesday of next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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