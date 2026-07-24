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Local Forecast

Heat wave intensifies this weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:11 AM
Published 6:02 AM

Highs continue to climb, we hit 115 yesterday and expect hotter conditions today.

High pressure remains in place, and shows no signs of weakening.

In addition to the Extreme Heat Warning, we continue to see some monsoon flow, exacerbating the hot conditions.

The Extreme Heat Warning is in place through 8 p.m. Monday.

Highs show little indication of dropping into next week, so expect the one-teens to continue.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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