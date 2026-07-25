Extreme heat continues this weekend

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's a scorcher of a weekend as extreme heat continues in the region! Here's a look at the maximum temperatures we've seen so far across the valley, as of 3:30 p.m. Most spots have been between 114°F and 117°F.

An Extreme Heat Warning is still in place through Monday night. This factors in not just high temperatures, but also warm overnight lows, contributing to major to locally extreme HeatRisk in our region.

A ridge centered near northern Texas continues to influence the weather pattern for much of the nation. This is driving temperatures to soar above average locally, too.

High temperatures tomorrow are expected to stay firmly in the one-teens. While the heat peaked Saturday, we're still watching extreme heat tomorrow.

Aside from the heat, lingering moisture is also still overhead, making things feel warmer than it is and limiting the effectiveness of evaporative coolers. Dew point temperatures generally stay in the 50s. While Palm Springs is on the outskirts of this setup, we're still seeing that added moisture filtering in from the southeast.

Temperatures very subtly decrease on Sunday and into the workweek. Consistent summer heat in the one-teens is expected over the next few days. There's increasing confidence that we'll see even hotter temperatures looking ahead towards next weekend. The National Weather Service pinned the deserts as having a 20-30% chance of exceeding 120°F next Saturday. Do your best to stay cool; summer is staying on full blast.

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