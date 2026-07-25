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Local Forecast

Extreme Heat Earning continues through the weekend with heat trend continuation

By
New
Published 5:21 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through the weekend as high temperatures range from 115 to 120 degrees.

While this heat is not expected to break records, the combination of extreme temperatures and increased monsoonal moisture will make conditions especially dangerous. If you're spending time outdoors this weekend, wear loose-fitting, moisture-wicking clothing and stay hydrated.

Overnight lows remain elevated, offering little relief from the daytime heat.

Highs for today forecast 117° - right below todays record of 120°.

Some relief is expected Tuesday into Wednesday, but not by much. Current forecasts show highs dipping to 113 degrees, the coolest high expected over the next seven days.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Matthew Pearce

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