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Local Forecast

Summer sunshine: extreme heat for the foreseeable future

By
New
Published 5:11 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far reaching 118°. While we won't get as hot today, temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 113°, keeping us in the one-teens.

This warming trend is part of a larger system across the United States, keeping more than half the country above average.

The difference here, though, comes from the monsoonal moisture that continues to linger. Dew points remain elevated in the 50s, which affects the efficiency of evaporative coolers. Air conditioning will be your best friend until this moisture moves out.

The Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.

Looking ahead to the next seven days, some relief is expected by midweek but don't get used to it. By next Saturday, temperatures will climb again, pushing toward the 120° mark.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Matthew Pearce

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