Tracking light showers this afternoon with a hot week ahead

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Moisture really skyrocketed this Sunday in the Coachella Valley, bringing in some surprise sprinkles, more cloud cover, and cooler temperatures.

Dew point temperatures have been sitting in the upper 60s and 70s all day long across the valley. Things have felt incredibly muggy outside. Through the afternoon, we started picking up some widespread sprinkles, but accumulation appeared light across the board. Here's a look at our doppler radar around 3:00 p.m. Aside from a lone lightning strike near the Salton Sea, most of the thunderstorm activity dissipated well south of the border.

The ridge of high pressure near the Four Corners region scooted just far enough east today to bring in this influx of monsoonal moisture today. Into tomorrow, we expect to dry out.

As we do dry out, we should see the return of more extreme heat. We remain under an Extreme Heat Warning through Monday night.

Highs tomorrow should be back in the one-teens, about four to five degrees above normal.

We remain fairly consistent through the middle of the week. Highs will be in the one-teens and overnight lows should stay in the mid- to upper-80s. Temperatures creep back up to dangerous levels as we look ahead towards next weekend. Highs could be as much as 10-15°F above average. The National Weather Service is showing increasing chances for highs to exceed 120°F by Saturday. The record stands at 123°F on Saturday; right now, we're not threatening it, but it's something to watch.

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