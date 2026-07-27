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Local Forecast

Heat increasing late this week

By
Updated
today at 6:01 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Highs remain above average this week, and the Extreme Heat Warning is still in place until 8 this evening.

Expect highs in the lower one-teens most of this week, including this afternoon.

Humidity remains a concern, too. Some spotty showers yesterday were the result of a strong monsoonal surge, today the dew points are still high, but the chance of showers is lower.

Daytime highs will jump significantly by the end of the week, with the first one-twenties of the year likely by Saturday. Be prepared for those very dangerous heat conditions this weekend.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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