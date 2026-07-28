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Local Forecast

Brutal heat ahead as high rise into the 120s

By
Updated
today at 6:26 AM
Published 6:00 AM

We go from bake to broil in our First Alert Forecast, with temps rising to levels we've not seen yet this year! An Extreme Heat Warning goes back into effect on Thursday, and will last through Sunday evening (if it's not extended).

Highs today will be in the lower one-teens, and we'll repeat that tomorrow.

The positive news is that dew points are dropping today, and we'll see drier conditions through the end of the week.

Highs will reach into the 120s by Saturday, and threaten records from Thursday through Monday. During these very hot days, it's important to remember our heat safety protocols to keep you and your family safe.

Temperatures will moderate into next week, but anticipate the elevated daytime highs through the weekend.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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