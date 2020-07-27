I-10 traffic blocked by overturned big rig

Advertise with us

A Sig Alert was issued, and Interstate 10 traffic was backing up Monday morning in Cabazon following a big rig truck rollover collision.

The freeway's eastbound lanes were all blocked after the large truck overturned, the collision reported by the California Highway Patrol at 5:54 a.m.

The CHP reported that the eastbound #2, 3, and 4 lanes were closed from Main Street to Haugen Lehmann Way and traffic was reportedly using the center median to pass by the crash scene.

The Sig Alert was issued by the CHP at 6:16 a.m. for an unknown duration.

The truck's driver was out of the wreckage and walking around.

The semi truck was leaking oil, according to the CHP.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on-air now and here online.