A powerful search engine that organizes and provides access to vast information on the internet.

Name Description Duration

G_AUTHUSER_H Google Authentication session

UULE sends precise location information from your browser to Googles servers so that Google can show you results that are relevant to your location. The use of this cookie depends on your browser settings and whether you have chosen to have location turned on for your browser. 6 hours

OSID This cookie is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation 6 months

__Host-3PLSID Used to sign in with Google account. 1 year

DV This cookies is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation 1 year

LSID This cookie is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation 6 months

COMPASS This cookie is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation 2 days

__Secure-OSID This cookie is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation 6 months

_gcl_dc Used by Google AdSense for experimenting with advertisement efficiency across websites using their services. 3 months

SEARCH_SAMESITE SameSite prevents the browser from sending this cookie along with cross-site requests. The main goal is mitigate the risk of cross-origin information leakage. It also provides some protection against cross-site request forgery attacks. session

GCLB This cookie is used in context with load balancing - This optimizes the response rate between the visitor and the site, by distributing the traffic load on multiple network links or servers. Session

__Host-GAPS Used to sign in with Google account. 1 year

NID This cookies is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation 1 year

LSOLH This cookie is for authentication with your Google account 1 year

TAID This cookie is used to link your activity across devices if you've previously signed in to your Google Account on another device. We do this to coordinate that the ads you see across devices and measure conversion events. 14 days

g_enabled_idps Used for Google Single Sign On 1 year

FPGCLDC Used to help advertisers determine how many times users who click on their ads end up taking an action on their site 90 days

_gcl_au Used by Google AdSense for experimenting with advertisement efficiency across websites using their services. 3 months

__Secure-ENID Used by Google to prevent fraudulent login attempts. This also contains a Google user ID which can be used for statistics and marketing purposes following a successful login 11 Months

SNID This cookie is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation 6 months

AID Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search. 1 year

FCCDCF Cookie for Google Funding Choices API which allows for functionality specific to consent gathering for things like GDPR consent and CCPA opt-out. 13 months

SID Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search. 2 years

FCNEC Cookie for Google Funding Choices API which allows for functionality specific to consent gathering for things like GDPR consent and CCPA opt-out. 13 months

HSID Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search. 2 years

receive-cookie-deprecation This cookie ensures browers in an experiment group of the Chrome-facilitated testing period include the Sec-Cookie-Deprecation request header as soon as it becomes available. 180 days

_dcid Collects information on user behaviour on multiple websites. This information is used in order to optimize the relevance of advertisement on the website. 400 days

CONSENT Google cookie consent tracker 20 years

SAPISID Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search. 2 years

SIDCC Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search. 2 years

SOCS Stores a user's state regarding their cookies choices 13 months

SSID Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search. 2 years

cookies_accepted This functionality cookie is simply to verify that you have allowed us to set cookies on your machine 1 year

ACCOUNT_CHOOSER Used to sign in with Google account. session

1P_JAR These cookies are set via embedded youtube-videos. They register anonymous statistical data on for example how many times the video is displayed and what settings are used for playback. 1 month

APISID Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search. 2 years

OTZ Aggregate analysis of website visitors 17 days

GN_PREF This cookie is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation 1 year

__Host-1PLSID Used to sign in with Google account. 1 year

A Google uses this cookies to make advertising more engaging to users and more valuable to publishers and advertisers 17 days

Secure-YEC Serve a similar purpose for YouTube, including detecting and resolving problems 13 months

CGIC Improves search results delivery by autocompleting queries based on user input 6 months

_Secure-YEC Used to detect spam, fraud, and abuse to protect advertisers and YouTube creators 13 months

django_language Cookie necessary for the use of the options and services of the website. 3 month

SMSV Used to sign in with Google account. session

gcl Helps advertisers determine user actions on their site after clicking an ad 90 days

gac Measure user activity and ad campaign performance for advertisers 90 days

AdID Show Google ads on non-Google sites and personalize ads based on user settings 2 weeks

DSID Identifies signed-in users on non-Google sites to respect ad personalization settings 2 weeks