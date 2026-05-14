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Local Forecast

Temps remain in the 90s again today

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today at 6:28 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Breezy and relatively mild conditions prevail as we head toward the weekend. A cool front moving across Southern Nevada will keep the breezes blowing through this afternoon.

Highs will be near or slightly above seasonal norms this afternoon.

Winds speeds will gusts into the lower 20 m.p.h. range through the evening.

Temps look great through the middle of next week! Be sure to grab some sunscreen and stay hydrated out there!

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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