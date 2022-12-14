Skip to Content
World Cup Final set: Argentina vs France

FIFA

The World Cup final is set! Argentina will take on France Sunday in Lusail, Qatar.

You'll be able to watch the game on Fox 11 Palm Springs and Telemundo 15 at 7:00 a.m. PT

France is looking to win back-to-back World Cups, a feat last accomplished by Pele's Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina is looking to win its first World Cup since 1986. It will also likely be Lionel Messi's last opportunity to achieve his dream of winning a World Cup.

Jesus Reyes

