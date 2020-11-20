Now Hiring: Join the team at Spotlight 29 Casino

Jobs

Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella is looking to staff its new Tap Room 29 brewery and restaurant.

The casino is looking to hire food service workers, including servers, bussers, and bartenders.

General manager of Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos Ryan Walker said that the best candidates are energetic, positive, and committed to providing great customer service.

Walker said that although experience is a benefit, there are training opportunities available.

In addition to hiring for the new brewery and restaurant, Walker said the casino is also hiring table game dealers.

The casino is offering dealer training. The 6 week program starts on November 30th. Interested applicants have until November 23rd to sign up for the training.

The casino offers competitive wages, as well as dental, vision, and health insurance. Employees also have paid time off and vacation time.

Walker also said that Spotlight 29 Casino prides itself on promoting from within.

If you're interested in applying, you can do so on the casino's website.

