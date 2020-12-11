Now Hiring: Join the team at Destination PSP

Jobs

Destination PSP in Palm Springs designs and sells souvenirs, apparel, and more inspired by the Coachella Valley.

The store is looking to hire several new members of the online fulfillment and shipping department.

Owner Jeffrey Bernstein said that the store has always had an online business, but during the Coronavirus pandemic his team has focused on building up their online sales.

Bernstein said that the best candidates are dedicated to customer service and are able to adapt to different positions if needed.

Destination PSP works with dozens of local non-profits, as well as with events like the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Modernism Week.

Bernstein said that all employees are encouraged to take on new responsibilities and give their input, and that there are lots of opportunities to grow with the company.

Destination PSP offers health benefits to full time employees, and Bernstein said that they offer flexible scheduling.

Bernstein said that interested applicants should send a resume and a cover letter to info@destinationpsp.com.