Job fair planned for Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella

An in-person job fair will be held tomorrow at the Spotlight 29 Casino owned by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indian.

The casino is looking to staff up its new brewery and restaurant, Taproom 29, and is also hiring personnel to work in table games, facilities, information technology, events staff, and other departments.

Casino officials said bartenders and servers working at Taproom 29 should expect to earn at least $25 per hour, which includes wages and tips. All open positions come with benefits, including health, dental, vision, and life insurance.

Applicants must wear face-covering and submit to a temperature check before entering the casino as precautions against the coronavirus.

Tribal officials urged applicants to wear professional clothing and bring multiple copies of their resumes to the job fair, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

