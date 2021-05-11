Now Hiring: Reserve your spot among the team at the Kimpton Rowan in Palm Springs

Jobs

The Rowan in Palm Springs has more than a dozen openings across a variety of positions, including 11 positions within food and beverage.

Other positions available include bellmen, housekeepers, and engineers.

The director of food and beverage, NIck Kabetso, says there is plenty of opportunity available for anyone interested in applying.

"We really value individuality. You get to be yourself, we don't put you in a box" Said Kabetso.

Both part-time and full-time positions are available, along with flexible hours for those working while attending school.

The Rowan offers medical insurance and a matching 401K contribution. Employees will also get discounts for staying at hotels under the Inter-Continental Hotels Group (IHG). Transfer opportunities may also be available for employees down the line.

While experience is a bonus, Kabetso says the Rowan does offer hands-on training to welcome them into the hospitality industry.

"Attitude goes a long way. So, if somebody has a positive attitude and a great personality, we're willing to train and get them ready for their new position and new start in the industry".

Kabetso says there are also opportunities to grow within the company

"We keep it fun no matter where you're at. Because if we're not having fun, then the guest isn't having fun. So we'd like to keep things professional but light and always geared towards the guests and hospitality."

