Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio to host Friday job fair

Jobs

An in-person job fair will be held Friday at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, which is looking to fill five dozen jobs.

The event will take place in the casino's Special Events Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The casino, which is owned by the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, is looking for 60 new employees in a variety of departments, including casino floor operations, public safety, and food and beverage services.

This job fair could very well be the start of an exciting career for many,'' said Robert Silverang, vice president of human resources. "We're looking for talented candidates who embody our company's core values `entertainment, passion, relationships and professionalism."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, applicants must wear face coverings and submit to a temperature screening prior to entering the building.

Prospective employees are asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress professionally. Managers will be on-site doing interviews.

Available jobs can be viewed at https://www.fantasyspringsresort.com/employment/.

Fantasy Springs is located at 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway.