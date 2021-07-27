Now Hiring: Indio Police Department is hiring 13 new officers

Jobs

The Indio police department is looking to hire 13 new police officers.

Sergeant Edmund Gomez said that they have openings for both entry level and lateral police officers.

He said "an entry level police officer is someone who hasn't been to a police academy just yet. And a lateral officer or somebody who has either worked at another agency or is going to an academy."

"We're looking for that diverse, innovative candidate, who is willing to work with the community and to grasp the community oriented policing philosophy" said Sergeant Gomez.

Sergeant Gomez said that the Indio Police Department pays for housing, a meal plan, and uniforms, in addition to paying your salary, for the 6 months you are in the academy.

Officer Jeron Justice said that the academy is demanding but rewarding. He said "you'll be pushed to the absolute edges physically and mentally. But you just have an attitude to never give up."

Officer Justice that for him the decision to join the Indio PD was easy.

"As a kid, I remember seeing police officers and thinking how cool they will be. So it just seemed natural for me to pursue that career, and to hopefully make a difference in serving my community" he said.

Officer Justice recommends that prospective candidates come ready to learn.

The Indio Police Department offers a competitive salary, as well as medical, dental, and vision insurance.

The City of Indio also provides financial aid to help Indio Police Officers finish their education. Sergeant Gomez said "So for someone who just had a diploma, a high school diploma such as myself, I was able to get my bachelor's degree here in the City of Indio."

You must be 21 years old with a High School Diploma or GED to apply. All applicants must be a U.S. citizen or be in the process of becoming one.

You can apply right now on the City of Indio's website.