Morongo Casino Resort & Spa looking to fill 250 positions at job fair

Morongo Casino Resort & Spa will hold a job fair to fill 250 positions, the casino announced today.

The event will be held on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Morongo Grand Ballroom.

The casino, owned by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, is looking to fill 250 vacancies in multiple departments, including housekeeping, food and beverages, and casino operations. Positions include full- and part-time opportunities.

Benefits include insurance options and paid meal breaks, with access to free food.

Hiring bonuses of $1,000 will be distributed to candidates accepting "eligible positions including cage cashier, main bank cashier, drop room clerks, casino housekeeper, environmental services and guest room attendant,'' the casino said.

Attendees are urged to complete an online application prior to the event, which can be found at morongocasinoresort.com/employment.

The casino is located at 49500 Seminole Drive in Cabazon.