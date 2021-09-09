Morongo Casino seeks to fill 150 positions before end of month

Jobs

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa will host another recruitment fair before the end of the month, with on-the-spot offers and sign-on bonuses, as the venue seeks to fill 150 positions.

The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 21, with interviews taking place in the Grand Ballroom.

Officials said that the resort is continuing to attempt to fill a number of slots, including cashiers, custodians, housekeepers, security and special events representatives.

"A $1,000 hiring bonus will be offered to eligible positions, including cage cashier, main bank cashier, drop room clerks ... and guest room attendant," according to the resort. "Morongo offers competitive wages and

benefits, and team members are empowered with the skills and tools to succeed through job training and tuition reimbursement programs, and a promote-from- within policy."

Jobs come with medical, dental and vision insurance, as well as 401K retirement plans and vacation time, officials said.

Prospects can upload their resumes ahead of time at morongocasinoresort.com/employment. The site also lists and describes available positions.

Similar hiring fairs were held last month and in July.