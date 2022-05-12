Riverside County Sheriff’s Department hosting career fair in La Quinta

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a Career Fair in La Quinta on Sunday.

The event will take place from 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Republican Headquarters building at 78870 Highway 111.

The Sheriff's Department will have staff on-site to provide career information and help anyone interested in a career in law enforcement and all current career openings within the Sheriff’s Department such as Deputy Sheriff Trainee, Correctional Deputy, 911 Dispatcher, and more.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will also be on hand to meet and greet members of the public.

Members from the department's specialized teams and divisions will be available to provide information about their assignments. There will be static displays from various specialized teams such as SWAT Team, Aviation, SERT, Dive Team, and a live K-9 demonstration.

If you would like to learn more about this and future recruiting events, visit the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Facebook page or @JoinRSD on Instagram.