Morongo Casino to Hold Job Fairs in July

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host job recruitment fairs next month, seeking to fill 150 positions.

The first hiring event is scheduled for July 5, followed by an additional fair on July 19.

The July 5 event is slated from noon to 2 p.m., while the July 19 career fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon, both in the resort's Grand Ballroom.

"We are pleased to continue our hiring efforts throughout July and to provide opportunities to world-class hospitality professionals to join our team," resort Chief Operating Officer Richard St. Jean said. "We welcome individuals with all types of hospitality experience."

Similar recruitment drives were held in February, March, April and May, as well as on multiple occasions last summer and fall. Officials said that a variety of slots remain unfilled, including cashiers, custodians, room attendants and security guards.

The Marketplace food hall opened last month, and the resort is still in need of cooks, servers and hosts to staff the venue, which features international menus designed by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani.

Officials said that same-day offers and the potential for $1,000 sign-on bonuses will be available to qualifying candidates.

St. Jean noted that the resort "offers competitive wages and benefits," including "medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents.'' Jobs additionally feature 401K retirement plans and vacation time.

Prospects can see listings and upload their resumes ahead of time at www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.