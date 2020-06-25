PSUSD hosts town hall for feedback on schools’ return

News Team

The Palm Springs Unified School District will hold 3 different town hall meetings for staff and parents on Thursday and Friday. The meetings are being streamed on the district's YouTube page. The first is from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and the second is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. The third meeting will be in Spanish, and will go from 5:50-6:30 p.m.

PSUSD Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Lyon, will host the English versions. The virtual meetings are intended to provide a brief overview of the district's reopening plan in August. Officials are welcoming questions from parents, in order to create a dialogue on what many prefer.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we'll have an overview of the meeting, and what the majority of parents want to see.