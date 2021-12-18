Local Eagle Scout unveils retired flag drop box at Indio City Hall

Ruben Diaz, Jr., a senior at Shadow Hills High School and a lifelong resident of Indio, unveiled his Eagle Scout service project on Saturday in front of Indio City Hall.

He unveiled flag drop box, where people will be able to leave their tattered American flags with assurance they will be safely and reverently retired.

Constructed of metal, the box was fabricated over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic by the father-son team. It is 20” W x 48” H x 26” D and will be attached to the concrete with bolts. The graphics on the drop box clearly mark its purpose.

The flag box is a culmination of years of commitment to service and personal growth as a Boy Scout.

Working with the city of Indio and the American Legion, RJ, as he is called by family and friends, decided to establish a method for flag retirement that would be easy for citizen use and respectful of the stars and stripes that have flown over the community.

He worked with Eagle Scout and Indio City Manager Bryan Montgomery to determine the best placement for the flag drop box and with members of the Herman Granados American Legion Post 739 on procedures for the flag retirement.

“As a fellow Eagle Scout, I understand all of the hard work that Ruben and his parents have put forth to earn this award and we’re grateful for his project to bring a flag box to Downtown Indio,” added Montgomery.

The members of the American Legion Post 739 will make routine stops at the locked box to remove the flags for proper retirement.

Diaz Jr. will be graduating from Shadow Hills High School in 2022. He plans on attending College of the Desert and sees some type of design work in his future goals.

He attended the Devil Pups Youth Program in 2018 at USMC Camp Pendleton, and participated in a summer leadership program with the Air Force Academy in 2021.

Diaz Jr. shared his gratitude, “for the leadership opportunities I’ve had so I can demonstrate the skills I’ve learned over the years and help people who don’t have the same skills.”

