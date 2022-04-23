Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages

Festivalgoers and workers are surrounded by music, art installations and food stands all weekend long.

Steven Vayding, administrative manager for Just Squeezed Juice, tells me he has been hiring people to help run their lemonade stands since January.

Vayding wasn't able to disclose just how much money a festival food stand worker can walk away after receiving their hourly wages and tips, but he was able to tell News Channel 3, "It’s probably enough to make it worth their trip. Taking off a month of whatever work they have had. At the end of the day everyone goes home really happy.”

I asked Vayding what he thought about this year's food prices, which seem to be a topic of discussion among festival goers.

"Unfortunately, our costs have gone up. Gas prices go up, inflation, a lot of the supply chain is backed up. So even some of our equipment becomes more expensive. So it really goes into our final price point."

Some festivalgoers said food prices definitely caught their attention this weekend.

Sofia Lazo is attending Weekend 2 and says, "You see it everywhere. They post ice creams are like $6 like, what is this? But you just you deal with it? Like you it's the price you pay for going to a festival.”

The festivalgoers I spoke to say they have come to expect the high prices and it's part of the experience.

Layla Freiberg, who is also attending Weekend 2 shares, "When you're hungry and you've been there for so long, you're kind of just like, you know, I'll just pay the price."