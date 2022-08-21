Church members in Desert Hot Springs celebrate 75 years of service
First Community Baptist Church members celebrated their 75th anniversary on Sunday. Organizers of the special service say the church is one of the oldest in the Coachella Valley.
The event was held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church located off Palm Drive. It was organized by the 75th Church Anniversary Committee.
The service included musical performances and special speakers. Worshippers celebrated diversity, as well as their love of God and community.