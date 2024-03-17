Skip to Content
Non-profit, Riverside Legal Aid hosting ‘Know Your Rights’ workshop offering tenant rights education

Published 8:53 PM

Riverside Legal Aid is working to educate valley residents on tenant rights.

It's expected to host a free 'Know Your Rights' workshop this Tuesday.

The non-profit's website says the public will have the opportunity to learn more about tenant rights, eviction defense, unfair landlord practices, responses to unlawful detainers, addressing unsafe and substandard housing conditions, and access to a safe and habitable home.

No appointment is needed to attend.

The event is set to happen at the Desert Hot Springs Library on Tuesday March 19, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For information you can also call 760-347-9456.

