Xavier Prep hosts Easter activities for special needs children at 14th annual X-Stravaganza
Xavier College Preparatory High School held it's 14th annual 'Easter X-stravaganza' on Sunday.
The school hosted over 150 children with special needs and their families.
Xavier students were partnered with kids with special needs for a day of fun Easter activities.
"It's pretty nice to get invitations to come to things like this, he doesn't get out a lot," said attendee, Jessica Pitteli. "He has his restrictions and reasons that we can't go out a lot. So he's having a great time."
Attendee Sherry Kensington added, "It means a lot for my special needs kids. They really enjoy seeing other kids around."
The egg-stravagant activities included an egg hunt for the kids, hay rides, and photos with the Easter bunny.