Xavier Prep hosts Easter activities for special needs children at 14th annual X-Stravaganza

today at 9:30 PM
Published 9:26 PM

Xavier College Preparatory High School held it's 14th annual 'Easter X-stravaganza' on Sunday.

The school hosted over 150 children with special needs and their families. 

Xavier students were partnered with kids with special needs for a day of fun Easter activities.

"It's pretty nice to get invitations to come to things like this, he doesn't get out a lot," said attendee, Jessica Pitteli. "He has his restrictions and reasons that we can't go out a lot. So he's having a great time."

Attendee Sherry Kensington added, "It means a lot for my special needs kids. They really enjoy seeing other kids around."

The egg-stravagant activities included an egg hunt for the kids, hay rides, and photos with the Easter bunny. 

