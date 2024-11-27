Palm Springs Airport braces for heaviest travel day of Thanksgiving week
Palm Springs International Airport is bracing for the busiest travel day on record, according to AAA who estimates over 80 million people to travel 50 miles or more between Tuesday and Monday.
Parking at the airport has also been a concern for travelers. Through PSP's Park with Ease portal, travelers can receive realtime updates on lot capacity.
Tonight at 5, KESQ speaks with travelers and officials on how travel preparations have endured.